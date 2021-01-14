Flights

Alaska Airlines To Add Nonstop Flights To JFK From San Diego International

By City News Service

Alaska Airlines Plane.
Getty Images

Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday it will add daily nonstop service to New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport from San Diego International Airport beginning April 4.

Alaska Airlines joins three other airlines providing nonstop service to JFK from SAN.

"This service will complement Alaska Airlines' daily nonstop service to Newark Liberty International Airport, providing passengers with additional options to get to the New York metropolitan area," said Kimberly Becker, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority's president and CEO. "We appreciate Alaska Airlines' investment in San Diego as a West Coast hub."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

FlightsSan DiegoNew YorktravelSan Diego International Airport
