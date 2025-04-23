Alaska Airlines to launch 3 nonstop flights from San Diego to these cities

Alaska Airlines is launching three new nonstop routes from San Diego later this year, it was announced Tuesday.

The airline will begin offering nonstop service from San Diego to Phoenix on Aug. 20 and to Chicago O'Hare and Denver on Oct. 4, Alaska said in a news release. These new routes will operate with three daily flights year-round.

Alaska said it's also increasing the frequency of flights on several popular routes by 50% or more. Starting on Oct. 26, the number of daily nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Sacramento and San Jose will increase to six, while flights to Salt Lake City will rise to three per day.

“We are very pleased that Alaska Airlines is continuing to grow its service from San Diego," said Kimberly Becker, the president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, in a statement. "The timing is perfect for adding new routes and increasing frequency to existing flights. We look forward to welcoming both leisure and business visitors to our year-round sunny climate while providing more flights from SAN to destinations across the country."

With these new routes, Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines will now serve 44 nonstop destinations from San Diego, covering the East Coast, the Northwest, California, Mexico, Florida and the four major islands in Hawai'i, according to Alaska, adding that this is more nonstop destinations than any other airline.

“We’re proud to already serve San Diego and the surrounding region with the most nonstop destinations from San Diego," said Ben Minicucci, CEO at Alaska Air Group. "These exciting new additions to our network further expand our ability to take San Diegans directly to where they want to go, better than any other airline, with our premium onboard service and global loyalty program.”

In March, Alaska became the first airline to offer daily nonstop service between San Diego and Washington Reagan National (DCA). The airline said that San Diego had previously been the largest U.S. airport without direct service to DCA.