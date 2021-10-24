Alano Club Hillcrest Impacted By COVID-19, On The Verge of Closing

For five years Yadin Carranza struggled with substance abuse.

“It got really bad very quickly for me,” said Carranza.

Living in New York, away from family and friends, Carranza says his addiction quickly got severe.

In 2018, he decided he wanted to get sober. He moved back to San Diego with his family and began the detox process. But the process wasn't easy. In fact, Carranza now remembers this time as his rock bottom.

“I had never tried to get sober before and it was really severe,” said Carranza. “I went into a psychosis, don't remember a lot of it.”

Carranza woke up in jail to find out he had burned his sister's apartment to the ground.

“Seeing the state he was in when it happened brought me to tears,” said Melisa Medina, Carranza’s sister. “He was belligerent, it just wasn't him. It was like seeing a stranger on the tv."

Carranza was admitted into a rehab facility.

“There were a lot of doors that closed on him at that moment just because of everything that was happening,” said Medina. “He was kind of just spiraling down and he really needed someone to believe in him and the Alano Club actually believed in him and gave him that break that he needed."

Since it opened its doors in 1983, the Alano Club has helped hundreds of individuals like Carranza in their recovery process.

The center has survived it all until COVID-19 hit.

“We depend on grants, as well as donations and our own fundraising efforts, but a lot of our revenue came from the coffee bar, from the meeting rents and we lost a lot of that,” said Carranza.

Today, Alano Club in Hillcrest hangs by a thread.

“We’re in a place right now that the possibility that the Alano Club will fold is definitely there," said Carranza.

Carranza shares his story in hopes of getting Alano the help it needs to survive.

“In a lot of ways it's kind of like the last door on the left for a lot of people when they have no place to turn," said Carranza.

Hoping to save the place that once saved him.

The Alano Club in Hillcrest has set up a gofundme to help with expenses.