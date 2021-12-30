Airport Terminal 1 Project to Cause Relocations at San Diego International

Construction on the San Diego International Airport's new Terminal 1 project will cause some relocations beginning Monday, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority announced.

The cell phone lot will be relocated to the Terminal 2 west parking lot on McCain Road, an airport authority representative said. People waiting in the cell phone lot can follow the signs to the exit, exit left onto Spruance Road, turn left on McCain, then left again at the light onto North Harbor Drive to head south back to Terminal 1 or Terminal 2 to meet passengers.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Due to the relocation, the Terminal 2 west parking lot on McCain will no longer be available to passengers wanting to park beyond the one-hour courtesy allowed. The only parking available for Terminal 2 will be in the Terminal 2 parking plaza.

On Jan. 10, the Terminal 1 parking lot will partially close, so parking will be limited. Passengers flying from Terminal 1 should consider parking in the Terminal 2 parking plaza, a statement from the airport authority said.

A new Terminal Loop Shuttle will be available to transport passengers between Terminal 1 and the Terminal 2 parking plaza. The shuttles operate every 10 minutes and pick-up areas are curbside at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

Additionally, the airport authority is encouraging passengers to reserve a parking space ahead of time through the airport's reservation system online.