Ahead of Holiday Weekend, San Diego Drivers Will Have to Pay More for Gas

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Friday to $6.019, one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent.

The average price is four-tenths of a cent less than one week ago but 28.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.849 higher than one year ago. It has risen $1.263 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24 "sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

San Diegans are paying more for gas than ever before, with prices rising more than 3 cents since last week, reports NBC 7's Joe Little.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.599 after back-to-back increases of one-tenth of a cent. The national average set records 15 times in 17 days through Thursday.