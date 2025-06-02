Agreement ends 15-year legal battle over water rate increases

A 15-year legal battle between water agencies is finally over.

The San Diego County Water Authority and Metropolitan Water District in Los Angeles finally signed an agreement Monday ending a battle over the cost to deliver water.

The bottom line for San Diego County residents: water bills should not skyrocket in the foreseeable future.

“It feels great,” exhaled Dan Denham, the General Manager who has worked at the San Diego County Water Authority for 20 years.

“15 of those years has been in litigation with Metropolitan,” he said.

The legal battle between Metropolitan and SDCWA started in 2010 shortly after a statewide drought. San Diego County Water Authority repeatedly challenged rate increases brought forth by Metropolitan.

The new agreement locks in the price of delivering water from Metropolitan to San Diego. The SDCWA then sells that water to 22 member agencies throughout the county. It also allows SDCWA to sell surplus water to agencies outside the county, something they were previously not allowed to do.

“I don't think that you can ever have enough water in the desert. And we're positioning ourselves to be able to share that and move that water elsewhere,” Denham said. “What this is going to do for all San Diego ratepayers is stabilize rate increases over the long term.”

Water bills in San Diego County likely will never go down, but the move means they won’t unexpectedly skyrocket either.

Investments in infrastructure like seawater desalination, increased storage, and water purification have also give San Diego County a level of self-sufficiency.

“We have what we need. And I'm confident seeing that into the foreseeable future,” said Denham.