Agents Arrests ‘Child Predator’ in Alleged Border Crossing

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender over the weekend who allegedly entered into the country illegally with two others.

Border Patrol stopped the group of men one mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border near the Dulzura area Sunday at around 7 a.m. The men were arrested and transported to a nearby Border Patrol station.

One of the three suspects was a 37-year-old man who had been convicted in California for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 in 2006, according to Border Patrol. After the man’s conviction, he was sentenced to a year in prison and later deported to Mexico.

Agents also confirmed the suspect had been deported “several” times before the incident Sunday.

“I am proud of the great work agents demonstrated in arresting this child predator,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Their vigilance prevented this dangerous person from illegally re-entering our communities.”

The 37-year-old sex offender faces federal charges for allegedly re-entering into the U.S. after deportation, agents said. The other two suspects were processed for removal.

The three men are from Mexico, agents confirmed in a press release to NBC 7.

No other information was immediately available.