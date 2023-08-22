After storm delay, SDUSD welcomes back students for first day Tuesday

The San Diego Unified School District welcomed back students for the first day of school Tuesday, one day later than originally planned due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

Citing "an abundance of caution" because of the storm, SDUSD postponed Monday's originally scheduled opener. That announcement came Sunday.

"I would like to thank everyone for their understanding during the uncertain weather conditions brought on by Hurricane Hilary that delayed the start of the 2023-24 school year by one day," Superintendent Lamont Jackson in a statement Monday. "Our team has been busy evaluating our facilities since the storm arrived in San Diego County. Preliminary reports indicate minimal damage, and we are making any repairs that may be necessary."

Monday would’ve been 6-year-old Phoenix Gunn’s first day of first grade.

“He's been attached to me, as you can tell,” said his mom, Jacqueline Soto. “But then once he sees his teacher, he loves his teacher.”

Soto appreciates SDUSD's caution to cancel class and kindergarten teacher Lynne Pinkney appreciates the extra time to finish getting her classroom together.

“I was happy,” Pinkney said. “I was happy because, you know, like teachers want to help make sure we have the best opening for our students.”

Borrego Springs Unified School District joined SDUSD in closing Monday, as did several charter schools, such as Albert Einstein Academies, America's Finest Charter School, Magnolia Science Academy and others.