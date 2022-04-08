After Record-Breaking Temps, Another Scorcher on Tap For San Diego

San Diegans can expect another day of scorching and possibly triple-digit heat Friday before a cool down is headed our way, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will be in place through 6 p.m. for San Diego County valleys, including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Forecasters said temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees are anticipated, with the peak temperatures anticipated Friday.

Record high temperatures were recorded in parts of San Diego County on Thursday. It was 91 degrees in Chula Vista, breaking a record of 89 set in 1989. It was 97 in El Cajon, breaking a record of 95 set in 1899.

We all know that it was a hot day today, but HOW HOT??? Well, eleven sites broke their daily temperature record. ELEVEN.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/bqKrTOEj3w — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 8, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In Lake Cuyamaca, a record high minimum temperature was set. It was 53, breaking the record low of 50 set in 2016.

The valleys will also be under a wind advisory through 4 p.m. Friday, with winds of 15 to 25 mph anticipated, along with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Coastal areas -- including San Diego, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista and National City -- will also be under a heat advisory for the same stretch, with the NWS predicting temperatures between 88 and 96 degrees.

NBC 7's Dave Summers recaps a day of hot and sometimes dangerous weather in San Diego County.

"The heat will be most widespread on Thursday and Friday, when the shallow marine layer will be pushed out to sea," according to the NWS. "... A strong ridge aloft will collapse over the weekend, allowing more fog and cooler air to spread inland. Much colder air will arrive early next week, preceded by strong onshore winds over the mountains and deserts, and the potential for widespread rain and mountain snow on Tuesday."

Meanwhile, forecasters issued the standard warnings for staying safe in the heat, advising people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," forecasters said.

Santa Ana wind conditions are expected to diminish Friday, with an onshore flow returning by Saturday, "spreading cooling inland through the weekend," followed by "cool and windy conditions with a chance of precipitation early next week," according to the NWS.