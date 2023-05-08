After Nearly 2 Months of Traffic Detours, SR-78 in North County San Diego Finally Reopens

For months, North County San Diegans have been detoured around one of their most-significant thoroughfares, which caused headaches and delays as drivers snaked around the city to avoid the closure. On Monday, Caltrans crews announced the traffic nightmare is over -- the SR-78 is reopened.

The lengthy closure began March 15 when a massive sinkhole appeared during one of the many atmospheric river storms that drenched San Diego County last winter and early spring. Workers had to excavate up to 60 feet down and then rebuild the roadway, starting first with westbound lanes between College Boulevard and El Camino Real before work could begin on eastbound lanes.

NBC 7/Scott Baird SR-78 in North County flooded during rain on March 15, 2023.

Each direction's closure lasted more than a month and faced several delays despite crews working overnight, 7 days a week to replace 70-year-old metal corrugated pipes with nine new concrete culverts, said Caltrans District 11 maintenance chief Shawn Rizzuto.

"Work that would normally take six to nine months to complete and we did it in three weeks," Rizzuto said.

"We were delayed because of several rain events... That was challenging for us to work in the rain. There was significant rainfall through the area, which caused us quite a bit of delay to be honest with you."

Caltrans said the emergency project cost more than $21 million but is expected to last 50 years before any more repairs are needed. Caltrans previously said they would request emergency funds from the federal government since the damage was weather-related but it was not yet clear if the ask had been made.

Due to rainy weather, Cal Trans has extended the westbound lane closure of State Route 78 for at least another week as they work to remove and replace five damaged culverts.