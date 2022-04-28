After Lakeside Man's Death, Family ‘Overwhelmed' by Community Support

The Lakeside community is rallying around the wife and four kids of a 36-year-old man who died Easter Sunday.

Family members said Kevin Carter died at the hospital April 17 after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on a Lakeside roadway.

“He always helped everyone,” said Serena Johnson after a deep breath. “Kevin was a great guy. He had a heart of gold.”

Johnson is Carter’s older sister. She said her brother was coming up a hill with a blind curve. She speculated the SUV driver couldn’t see past the curve as it pulled into the intersection at Winter Gardens Boulevard and Sapota Drive. She said the motorcycle collided with the SUV as it tried to turn.

“There’s no signal. You can’t get out,” said Johnson. “It was really perfect timing in a bad way.”

The California Highway Patrol said Carter later died at the hospital. A CHP spokesman said they are still investigating whether the collision was anything beyond a terrible accident.

Johnson said she read about the accident on social media but didn’t know it was her brother until his wife called.

“She said, ‘Kevin.’ And that’s all she had to say. I knew. And I said, ‘Not Kevin.’ And I think that’s all I could say for about five minutes.”

Friends and family created a memorial along the side of Winter Gardens Boulevard. It included candles, messages, and a hard hat.

“He had been doing construction the last three years at a job site and he loved it,” explained Johnson. “Absolutely loved it. He was so talented.”

Johnson said the Alpine American Legion at 3328 Alpine Boulevard would be hosting a fundraiser and memorial for Carter’s wife and four kids who range from 4- to 17years-old. The fundraiser includes a spaghetti dinner and concert this Saturday, April 30, from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Johnson was also surprised by the support an online fundraiser received.

“Just overwhelmed. Overwhelmed,” she sighed. “I just wish Kevin knew how much he was loved.”