After 99 Days of an MLB Lockout, Baseball is Back

On day 99 of the Major League Baseball-imposed lockout, the league and the MLB Players Association finally came to an agreement (and many would say their senses) and agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

That's a fancy way of saying we finally get to watch big league ball again.

The full details are still trickling out but here are the major points that they came to an agreement on:

Opening Day is now April 7, about a week later than scheduled, and even though MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was canceling games when a February 28 deadline passed, there will be a full 162-game season. Teams will play doubleheaders to make up for the loss of that first week. If they stick to the original schedule it means the Padres would start the season in Arizona with a 4-game series against the Diamondbacks, then play three in San Francisco ... with their home opener on April 14 against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Spring Training at facilities in Arizona and Florida can open as soon as Friday and players must report to camp by Sunday, March 13. Spring Training games begin on March 17, just in time for the iconic green St. Patrick's Day hats.

The Competitive Balance Tax, one of the most hotly contested topics during negotiations, will start at $230 million for 2022, an increase of about $10 million over 2021. Over the course of the 5-year agreement it will expand to $244 million. the players were asking for higher increases but this is pretty much in the middle of the numbers they wanted and where the owners were digging in.

The playoffs will expand to 12 teams starting this season, adding one more Wild Card team per league, and the National League will, in fact, have a designated hitter.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Both sides still need to ratify the new CBA but once that happens the business of the game can begin again, meaning there's going to be an avalanche of free agent signings and potentially a few trades.

NBC 7 will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.