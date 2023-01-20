Encinitas

After 911 Call, Deputies Don't Find Corpses but Seize Lots of Drugs, Guns: SDSO

Detectives seized 28 firearms, four firearm suppressors, metal knuckles, body armor, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to authorities

By City News Service

An up-close look at a San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) badge, as worn by a sheriff's deputy on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Ashley Matthews

A 25-year-old man called 911 earlier this month because he said he found several dead people in his Encinitas apartment.

Law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene determined that there were no bodies in the residence; however, police arrested two people and seized weapons and drugs because of the call, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported Friday.

San Diego Top Stories

king tides 2 hours ago

King Tides Rise Again in San Diego. Here's When to See Them

Gaslamp Quarter 2 hours ago

Manhunt Underway After Man Shot, Killed in Gaslamp Quarter

Around 11 a.m. on Jan. 9, deputies responded to the apartment where Ryan Lander, 25, lived to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, law enforcement found multiple illegal firearms in plain view, according to the department.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A search warrant for Lander's apartment was served, and detectives seized 28 firearms, four firearm suppressors, metal knuckles, body armor, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

Several of the firearms were in violation of state and federal firearms laws, police reported.

Landers was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for being under the influence of a narcotic while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearms silencer, according to authorities.

As the investigation progressed, detectives discovered the firearms were owned by Lander's 32-year-old roommate, Luc Suter, according to the department.

On Thursday, Suter was arrested and booked in the Vista Detention Facility for possession of methamphetamines, being a narcotics addict in possession of a firearm, possession of illegal firearms, possession of a firearm suppressor and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.

This article tagged under:

Encinitas
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us