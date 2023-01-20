After 911 Call, Deputies Don't Find Corpses but Seize Lots of Drugs, Guns: SDSO

A 25-year-old man called 911 earlier this month because he said he found several dead people in his Encinitas apartment.

Law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene determined that there were no bodies in the residence; however, police arrested two people and seized weapons and drugs because of the call, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported Friday.

Around 11 a.m. on Jan. 9, deputies responded to the apartment where Ryan Lander, 25, lived to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, law enforcement found multiple illegal firearms in plain view, according to the department.

A search warrant for Lander's apartment was served, and detectives seized 28 firearms, four firearm suppressors, metal knuckles, body armor, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

Several of the firearms were in violation of state and federal firearms laws, police reported.

Landers was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for being under the influence of a narcotic while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearms silencer, according to authorities.

As the investigation progressed, detectives discovered the firearms were owned by Lander's 32-year-old roommate, Luc Suter, according to the department.

On Thursday, Suter was arrested and booked in the Vista Detention Facility for possession of methamphetamines, being a narcotics addict in possession of a firearm, possession of illegal firearms, possession of a firearm suppressor and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.