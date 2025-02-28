Mission Valley

After 3 years, Friars Road west section reopening — but eastbound lanes to close

To effect the switch, crews will need to close Friars Road between Napa Street and Sea World Drive from 9 p.m. Friday till 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 1.

By City News Service

A screengrab from Google Street of the construction on the westbound lanes of Friar Road that was captured in October of 2022
Google Street

The city of San Diego will be completely shutting down a portion of Friars Road between Napa Street and Sea World Drive Friday evening to accommodate work on the Morena Pump Station project part of the sweeping Pure Water San Diego project.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday, the aforementioned portion of Friars Road will close. Following the full closure, the westbound lane — which has been closed to traffic since 2021 — will reopen, but the eastbound direction will then be closed through fall 2025.

A map of the affected section of Friars Road and the detour drivers will need to take.
City of San Diego
City of San Diego
A map of the affected section of Friars Road. The blue line represents the detour drivers heading east will need to take starting on March 1.

"Commuters are encouraged to follow the posted detour of Sea World Drive, Tecolote Road, Morena Boulevard and Napa Street for both the temporary full closure and the eastbound closure," a city statement read.

According to the city, the lane closures will allow for the construction of several diversion structures that will redirect wastewater flows to the Morena Pump Station, through the Morena Conveyance pipeline and ultimately to the North City Pure Water Facility for purification.

The project is a part of Pure Water, a phased, multiyear program that will "complete our water cycle and provide San Diego with a reliable local water supply."

The city of San Diego kicked off construction for the Pure Water Project Friday morning. NBC 7's Mark Mullen reports.

Local

San Diego Jan 28

NBC 7's Eric S. Page contributed to this story — Ed.

This article tagged under:

