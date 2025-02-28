The city of San Diego will be completely shutting down a portion of Friars Road between Napa Street and Sea World Drive Friday evening to accommodate work on the Morena Pump Station project part of the sweeping Pure Water San Diego project.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday, the aforementioned portion of Friars Road will close. Following the full closure, the westbound lane — which has been closed to traffic since 2021 — will reopen, but the eastbound direction will then be closed through fall 2025.

"Commuters are encouraged to follow the posted detour of Sea World Drive, Tecolote Road, Morena Boulevard and Napa Street for both the temporary full closure and the eastbound closure," a city statement read.

According to the city, the lane closures will allow for the construction of several diversion structures that will redirect wastewater flows to the Morena Pump Station, through the Morena Conveyance pipeline and ultimately to the North City Pure Water Facility for purification.

The project is a part of Pure Water, a phased, multiyear program that will "complete our water cycle and provide San Diego with a reliable local water supply."

