Afghan National on FBI Terror List Arrested After Crossing Border Into San Diego

Border Patrol Officials arrested an Afghan national on the terror watchlist who crossed the U.S.—Mexico border Wednesday alongside a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, according to San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond.

A stronger and more orderly border process is needed for the safety and security of U.S. citizens, Desmond's office added in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

"The Federal Government should focus on developing a secure and efficient immigration system that prioritizes thorough screenings and background checks while providing a streamlined and fair process for those seeking lawful entry," Desmond wrote.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Desmond added that the Federal Government had failed in protecting American citizens, preserving national security, and making safe and legal immigration a top priority for the current administration.

Rep. Darrell Issa, who represents California's 48th congressional district, confirmed the arrest on Sunday evening in a tweet:

"I can confirm that a wanted terrorist crossed our open border in the San Diego region just days ago — even if the Biden Administration won’t," Issa wrote.

I can confirm that a wanted terrorist crossed our open border in the San Diego region just days ago — even if the Biden Administration won’t. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) May 14, 2023

NBC 7 reached out to Border Patrol for more information on the arrest, who then referred us to the FBI.

"The FBI has no comment on your specific inquiry. We are vigilant in our efforts to detect and assess possible threats and we work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," FBI San Diego Public Affairs responded.