Afghanistan

Afghan Transplant in San Diego Desperate to Get Father Out of Country

By Omari Fleming

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is striking fear and uncertainty thousands of miles away in San Diego as Afghan transplants worry about their family members left behind.

“I moved here when I was very young as a war victim,” explained Aleena Jun Nawabi.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Now that her homeland's fallen to the Taliban, she’s anxious to get her father out. She said he has a medical condition and no longer has access to medicine because everything is closed.

But for Jun Nawabi, it's not just her father she's worried about. She's disheartened by the United States pulling out of the country and fears for the human rights of those still there, especially women, living under Taliban control.

“Time and time again I hear about women's rights and the first people they abandon were the women,” said Jun Nawabi. “ Even though I live in the United States, I get to practice my religion as well as have a job and that freedom. But I feel guilty! Really guilty the people in Afghanistan can’t enjoy the same rights I’m  privileged to enjoy."

As the policy and advocacy coordinator for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Jun Nawabi's organization has helped Afghan refugees with legal and immigration services.

Rohulla Attaie, who was born in Afghanistan, showed us a picture of his family at their home there before escaping to the United States during the Soviet-Afghan War.

Local

San Diego County Aug 11

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Opens Four More Testing Sites Bringing Testing Capacity to Over 6K Each Day

Padres 2 hours ago

Weathers Makes Costly Mistakes in Padres Latest Excruciating Loss

Attaie said what he’s seeing on television between serving customers at his Baba Kabob shop in Mira Mesa is almost deja vu.

“I left because I didn’t feel safe,” said Attaie.

Attaie believed safety and peace returned 20 years ago when the United States went into Afghanistan.

"I thought Afghans won the lottery. They went in there for 20 years, they lived in a peaceful country," he said.

But now with the Taliban take over, Attaie, and his cousins who are staying in Afghanistan, are left to wonder.

I’m just hoping who’s in control of the government takes care of the people and the country.  I don’t know if they’re capable or not.”

Jewish Family Services is one of the San Diego organizations that helps resettle refugees from Afghanistan.

They say so far this year they’ve resettled 76 people, but they don’t yet have an estimate on how many more will arrive as a result of the fall of Afghanistan.

This article tagged under:

AfghanistanTalibanBoba KabobFall of Afghanistan
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us