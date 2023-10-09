In San Diego, the Afghan Community in El Cajon is coming together to help the city of Herat get back on its feet following the tragedy.

"This El Cajon area, most of the Afghans settled here...most of them came here in 2001 when the government toppled,” Javid Nooristani with the Afghan Community Culture Center said.

Every three months, members of the Afghan Community in El Cajon gather at John F. Kennedy Park to play volleyball where they host tournaments. The money raised from the tournament’s fees is used to benefit a cause in their community.

"We've done this before where we've sent money to widows, orphans, and so this time we'll probably want to help the victims,” Nooristani said.

Hosein Gholami is from Herat, Afghanistan. When he learned about the quake, he immediately contacted his family who lives there.

Although they were safe, his heart grew heavy for the lives lost and those injured.

"It's horror, all the people there are looking for family members that have been lost and this is a very sad thing,” Gholami said.

Abdul Nooristani is also part of the Afghan Community Culture Center. He said many Afghans were already facing economic challenges prior to the quake due to the political turmoil and now the earthquake has made things worse.

"Afghanistan people really need help because there's been fighting in 50 years, all economy is gone, no work, and especially in this time the earthquake, that was all sad news for us,” he said.

If you’re interested in helping, you can contact the Afghan Community Center in El Cajon.