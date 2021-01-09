Aerial Images: Droves of Pro-Trump Supporters, Counter-Protesters Flock to Pacific Beach

A Saturday rally in support of President Donald Trump was declared an unlawful assembly by San Diego police as supporters and counter-protesters clashed in Pacific Beach.

Droves of people were seen near Hornblend Street and Mission Boulevard waving Trump flags and American flags while others protested the event. SDPD said officers were struck with eggs, rocks and glass bottles and due to "acts of violence," the event was deemed unlawful.

Meanwhile nationally, more and more politicians have called for the immediate removal of the president following a riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including a San Diego woman and a Capitol police officer.