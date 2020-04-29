Advocates For Elderly Cite Growing Concern Over ‘Senior Isolation’

Even before Covid-19 precautions, the term "senior isolation" was one of the biggest concerns for people dealing directly with senior citizens.

After close to 2 months of a stay at home order, organizations dealing with these elderly groups are seeing some concerning signs, including depression and anxiety.

"Even if it's going and interacting with the bank clerk - that is a social interaction, and when you can't get that, we all know that mental health can impact physical health" said Paul Downey, CEO for the non-profit Serving Seniors.

Downey's organization delivers 6-thousand meals a day to seniors across San Diego, which is a huge uptick in service compared to their 800 deliveries a day back in early March.

His drivers are his eyes and ears in the community and are purposefully given the same delivery routes.

The drivers are trained to look for signs of distress among the people they serve, which could include anything from a disheveled appearance to a change in demeanor.

"And they were anecdotally sharing with me that they are starting to some physical and mental deterioration from folks who are isolated" said Downey, "they are not able to get any exercise and they can physically see some of the changes in these folks and that is cause for concern".

Downey urges every San Diegan to think about any seniors who may be living alone right now and reach out. He says a simple phone call to talk about the weather or ask them about their day would make a huge difference.

