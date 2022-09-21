San Diego Humane Society

Adoption Fee for Adult Pets Reduced to $5 at San Diego Humane Society

The $5 promotion will last through Sunday, Sept. 25

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Left: Susie the dog. Right: Buster the cat. Both available for adoption via the San Diego Humane Society.
San Diego Humane Society

Looking for a snuggle buddy this season as the temperatures get a tad cooler and the days get shorter? The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) has just the promotion for you – for a limited time.

As part of its “Fall in Love” promotion, SDHS is reducing its adoption fee for adult animals to $5. The offer, which lasts through Sunday, comes as an effort to get more available pets into loving and responsible homes.

“There are many animals ready for new homes, but shelter space is currently especially low for adult dogs,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “With more animals arriving in San Diego Humane Society’s care every day, the organization is seeking the community’s support.”

At this time, there are more than 200 dogs, more than 80 cats, nearly 60 rabbits and dozens of guinea pigs and chickens available for adoption. The lowered adoption fee is applicable at each SDHS campus, with an added $3 facility fee in El Cajon.

Interested in saving a life and getting a new best friend in the process? You can begin by browsing through the readily available pets here.

