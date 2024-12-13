Longtime California Congressman Adam Schiff became Sen. Adam Schiff after he was sworn-in Monday. He is filling the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat before beginning his full six-year term in the new year.

"I'm going from 750,000 in my district to 40 million, which is very exciting,” Schiff told NBC 7. “In order to get things done, you really have to work with people across the aisle, so there's a lot of incentive to find good partners."

His reputation may precede him. The vocal President-elect Donald Trump critic led the first impeachment inquiry and sat on the Jan. 6 House Select Committee. Now, he is tasked with a balancing act, between navigating politics and negotiating policy.

"There are times I'm going to have to stand up to the president and push back," Schiff said. "Californians are going to expect that of me."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Californians also expect him, he knows, to deliver more affordable housing, healthcare and childcare. He calls those mandates his "first priority."

“I'm going to have to try to do both at the same time. I'm sure that will prove to be challenging,” he said.

NBC 7 asked him about Gov. Gavin Newsom's special session in the statehouse. Newsom is seeking to "Trump-proof" California by appropriating millions for anticipated legal fights against the federal government.

“I think it is prudent for California to prepare for litigation to protect our water and our air and our other priorities in the Golden State,” Schiff said.

However, his day-to-day responsibility to voters requires him to reach across party lines, in order to get legislation across the finish line. Although less than a week in to the new job, he is off to the races.

"Because housing is more and more scarce, and we have a population that's growing, people are left homeless, or people can't afford to buy a home, or people can't afford their rent anymore. And there are things that we can do about this, and a lot of them are bipartisan,” said Schiff. "On healthcare, on the economy, on bringing prices down, there's ample room to get these things done if we're looking for solutions rather than just fighting each other.”