Actor Wilmer Valderrama Proposes to Girlfriend in La Jolla

Actor Wilmer Valderrama is getting hitched and he popped the question at a scenic, local spot: La Jolla.

On New Year's Day, the "That '70s Show" star got down on one knee and, overlooking the ocean in La Jolla in San Diego, proposed to his girlfriend, model Amanda Pacheco.

He shared a photo of the romantic moment on his Instagram feed with his 1.7 million followers Wednesday. His caption was sweet and simple: "It's just us now. 01-01-20."

In the photo, the couple is standing on the rocks, the sun peeking through the clouds. Pacheco is facing Valderamma, who is kneeling, holding an open ring box.

Pacheco posted the same photo on her Instagram feed, plus one more gem: a close-up of her engagement ring as she held Valderrama's hand, with the ocean and La Jolla landscape in the background.

E! News reported the engagement Thursday, saying Valderrama and his fiancee had celebrated New Year's Eve in Mexico before heading to San Diego.

Valderrama has dated several celebrities over the years, most notably Demi Lovato and Mandy Moore.

The actor currently stars on "NCIS" but fans will remember him best for his role of the lovable foreign exchange student Fez in the TV comedy, "That '70s Show," in which he starred alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis from 1998 to 2006.

Seventies-themed wedding in Wisconsin, perhaps, with the reception at the Formans?