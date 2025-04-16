‘Couples Retreat' actor appears in San Diego court for criminal hearing

A San Diego County judge set new court dates Wednesday morning for actor Faizon Love and said he’d allow the comedian to keep using a public defender.

The hearing took place about about eight months after San Diego police accused Love of ripping a credit card reader off its mount and throwing it at a hotel clerk, hitting the left side of her head and breaking her glasses.

The famous actor and comedian is well-known for his roles in hit movies like "Elf," "The Replacements," "Couples Retreat" and "Friday."

Love waived his right to a speedy trial, and Judge Dwayne Moring set new court dates for June and July. Prosecutors have charged Love with felony assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators said he attacked a female receptionist after he was told the hotel had no vacancy, despite using a third-party hotel booking app.

Love has pleaded not guilty in the case. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

The hotel receptionist filed a civil lawsuit against Love, seeking money to pay for her medical bills as well as for the physical and emotional pain she said she’s suffered. Her lawsuit claims that she got a concussion from the alleged attack.

In court Wednesday, both the defense and prosecution agreed to allow the receptionist’s medical records into evidence.

The judge also said he’d allow Love to continue using a public defender for now, instead of ordering him to hire a private attorney. The judge made mention of a financial declaration from Love but didn’t go into detail about what it contained.

NBC 7 spoke with Love’s public defender after the hearing to offer Love a chance to respond to the criminal case against him. The attorney declined our offer.

