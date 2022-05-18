US Customs and Border Protection

About $1.2 Million Worth of Drugs Found in Cargo of Squash: CBP

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

U.S. Customs and Border Protection find roughly $1.2 million worth of methamphetamine and $39,000 worth of cocaine in a shipment of squash at the Otay Mesa Cargo facility on April 28, 2022.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found about $1.2 million worth of methamphetamine and $39,000 worth of cocaine in a shipment of squash at the Otay Mesa Cargo facility.

The discovery was made the evening of April 28 when a cargo driver attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico at the facility. After presenting a valid border crossing card, the driver was instructed by CBP to undergo additional inspection.

San Diego News

US-Mexico border 16 hours ago

WATCH: Video Shows ‘Sophisticated' Drug Smuggling Tunnel From Tijuana to San Diego

border patrol May 16

Border Patrol Agent Who Died in Car Crash Is ID'd

Using an x-ray-like machine to screen the truck, CBP officers then sent the vehicle to a doc to be further checked out by an officer and a narcotic detector dog. The K-9 pointed officers in the direction of the pallets of squash aboard the truck, where drugs were found, the agency said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the boxes of squash, 552.65 pounds of meth and 2.78 pounds of cocaine were found, worth about $1.2 million and $39,000 in street value, respectively.

The bobtail truck and narcotics were then seized while the driver was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. CBP did not release the name of the driver, but described him as a 25-year-old Mexican man.

This article tagged under:

US Customs and Border ProtectionOtay MesadrugsCBPnarcotics
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us