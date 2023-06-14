An unusually wet winter led to water quality challenges at California beaches, according to an annual report released Wednesday by an environmental group, which determined that only two beaches statewide — including one in San Diego County — were worthy of spots on its coveted "honor roll" of clean water conditions.

In 2021, 50 beaches landed on Heal the Bay's honor roll, which is included in the group's annual Beach Report Card. The only two earning the designation for the 2022-23 season were Point Loma Lighthouse in San Diego County and Bean Hollow State Beach in San Mateo County.

The report noted that beach water quality remained very good during dry weather across the state. Overall, 95% of California beaches reviewed by Heal the Bay received letter grades of A or B. The group assigns the grades based on levels of fecal-indicator bacterial pollution.

Despite the overall good ratings, group officials said researchers "remain deeply concerned about ocean water quality," noting that "polluted waters pose a significant health risk to millions of people in California."

"As climate change continues to bring weather whiplash, our water woes will swing from scarcity to pollution. This year, record precipitation produced major impacts on water quality across Coastal California," said Tracy Quinn, president and CEO of Heal the Bay, in a statement. "Now more than ever, we must prioritize multi-benefit projects to manage storm water as both a water quality and supply solution, all while ensuring that the public is kept informed of risks to public health."

Playa Blanca near Tijuana and the Santa Monica Pier tied for first place on Heal the Bay's dubious "Beach Bummers" list, which tallies the most polluted beaches in the state.

The Tijuana River Mouth in San Diego County placed sixth on the list.