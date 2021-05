An empty panga was found on Mission Beach Friday morning with about a dozen life jackets inside, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

The small boat was found on the shores near El Carmel Place at around 5:40 a.m. The area is in El Carmel Point, just north of Bahia Point.

There were no signs of any passengers.

San Diego Lifeguards were seen near the beached vessel.

