A Thank You of Aerial Proportions: San Diego Hospitals to Get ‘Flyby’ on Friday

There seems to be endless ways to thank the medical professionals who are working tirelessly to treat San Diegans affected by the novel coronavirus but this may be the most unique "thank you" so far.

On Friday, dozens of pilots will take to the skies to show their gratitude to health care workers around San Diego County, Sharp HealthCare announced Thursday.

The "flybys" will pass over various hospitals, including Sharp Memorial, Sharp Coronado, Sharp Chula Vista and Sharp Grossmont.

The group of pilots will fly in formation, tow "thank you" banners, make smoke patterns and perform stunts, according to Sharp HealthCare.

The event was organized by Phil Kendro, a veteran and husband of a nurse at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The following tentative schedule was released: