A New Festival in San Diego Will Have Attendees ‘Clucking' with Joy

Wing-lovers, mark your calendars for Sunday, October 10. San Diego's Chicken Wing Festival is flying into the city at a secret location.

The festival will feature a wide variety of flavored wings and craft beer. There will also be live entertainment and contests to participate in.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

You can let out your competitive side with exciting food challenges and even be crowned the "chicken wing champion."

Wings not your thing? Other festival food and drinks will be served.

Tickets cost $45 and include 12 wings, one beer and a selection of tasting beers.

You can purchase tickets at the event's website here.