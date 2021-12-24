A Look Back on 2021: NBC 7 Remembers the Victims and Heroes of 9/11

Most of us remember exactly where we were when we learned of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Some of us watched as planes flew into the World Trade Center, crumbling the twin towers to the ground as people ran for safety. Some of us watched as American Airlines Flight 77 was left smoldering in the Pentagon. The aircraft, which originated from Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., was supposed to be heading to Los Angeles. And we heard the incredible stories of passengers aboard United Flight 93 who stood up to the hijackers even as the plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn.



NBC 7 wanted to look back after 20 years and remember some San Diegans who are part of that history. Their stories and heroic efforts are still important two decades later.

Aboard those flights that day were spouses, siblings, sons and daughters, people who never had the opportunity to live their full lives. Twenty years after the attacks, anchor Mark Mullen talked to family members about their lost loved ones, not only to remember those who perished that day but also to see how their tragic deaths influenced the people they left behind.

In the 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, people have had to learn how to live day by day without their loved ones. A local standout from La Jolla, Brent Woodall, who died in the attack was a force in life and still makes an impact today. NBC 7's Mark Mullen has more.

This year, Mullen also spoke to San Diego firefighters who went to New York City as part of the recovery effort and had them reflect about their mission. It’s impossible to think back to the days, weeks and months after the attacks without remembering the sacrifices so many first-responders made during that time. Many are still dealing with the consequences of those sacrifices to this day.

Eighty of the finest from America's Finest City aided New York's 9/11 search-and-rescue and, sadly, recovery efforts, reports NBC 7's Mark Mullen