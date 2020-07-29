A Heat Wave Is Coming: What to Expect in San Diego Over Next Few Days

A summertime heat wave is on the way for San Diego County and the wave’s peak temps could come close to record highs.

“Tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, the heat is going to peak – and, really, Friday is going to be the hottest,” NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “We’ll see near-record highs across the county.”

Parveen said relief from the heat for the next few days will be best found along San Diego’s coastline.

The weather has been gradually warming up all week, but the main event is slated for Friday.

“If you need to be outdoors, stay extra hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade!” the NWS tweeted, warning of the warm-up.

⚠️ A Heat Advisory has been issued for all valleys and mountains below 5000 ft from Thu morning to Sat evening ⚠️



Check out the forecast highs for Friday, which will be the hottest day.



If you need to be outdoors, stay extra hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade! #cawx pic.twitter.com/w4fGM0TwdT — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 29, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of San Diego’s valleys and mountains below 5,000 feet, in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures up to 104 degrees are expected in some areas, the NWS said.

While Friday is expected to be the hottest day, slight cooling may start on Saturday, according to the advisory.

Temps are really going to ramp up this week, and Friday will be the hottest day. A reminder: Excessive Heat Warnings are out for the deserts and Heat Advisories for the valleys, mountains below 5000 ft and inland Orange County.



Check out these tips on how to stay cool and safe! https://t.co/NnYgP6PVqk — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, in San Diego’s deserts, the NWS issued an excessive heat warning, also in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Saturday. Temps are expected to reach a scorching 116 to 122 degrees in San Diego County deserts, Coachella Valley, and San Gorgonio Pass, near Banning, California.

Both Parveen and the NWS said the extreme heat increases the chances of heat-related illnesses, so stay in cool, indoor areas, drink plenty of water, and never leave children or pets alone inside the car. Limit your time outside and reschedule any strenuous activities for early morning or evening.