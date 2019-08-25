Youngest Poway Shooting Victim Celebrates Her 9th Birthday

She is a survivor in every sense of the word. Noya Dahan is the youngest shooting victim in last April's synagogue attack at the Chabad of Poway.

Today, she celebrated a very special milestone: her 9th birthday.

This comes just a few months after a 19-year-old opened fire at Chabad of Poway Synagogue on the last day of Passover. His shooting spree killed 60-year old, Lori Gilbert-Kaye and injured Noya, her uncle and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. Noya suffered shrapnel wounds to her leg and face and was treated at a children's hospital.

Noya's parents had moved to Poway from Israel after they had been injured by rocket fire, hoping to find a safe place to raise their family.

“Thank you for coming and making this happen. I don’t know what to say honestly,” Noya exclaimed.

This party was a surprise for Noya, hosted by Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe.

She got a unicorn cake with special gifts from The Children's Museum, The San Diego Zoo and SeaWorld.

"She got really shocked when she saw it today, she didn’t even know it was happening," said Noya's father, Israel Dahan.

Dahan said its been a hard last couple of months but says the support from everyone is helping them through the trauma.

"It’s been a lot to us we’ve been going through a lot of issues the last couple of months," said Dahan.

Noya's been getting medical check-ups to keep an eye on her shrapnel injuries.

“She has a doctor appointment tomorrow she might need to do a little surgery. Just taking the shrapnel out because it started getting infected and painful for her,” Dahan said. “But other than that, she is fine."

There are two other pieces of shrapnel that are still in her leg.

Guests at the party included Noya's family, friends, California State Senator, Brian Jones and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein.