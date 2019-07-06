Girl Burned in Sherman Heights Apartment Fire

A neighbor provided this cellphone video to NBC 7 of a fire that ripped through an apartment on J Street in Sherman Heights overnight. Two residents, including a little girl, were burned in the blaze. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Sirens echoed through the streets of San Diego's Sherman Heights area overnight as firefighters rushed to an apartment fire in which two people, including a little girl, were hurt.

Firefighters said screaming could be heard during the 911 call for help.

The fire was tearing through an apartment on the 2500 block of J Street. Fortunately, all five residents had been able to escape the flames before firefighters arrived.

The fire was raging. Cellphone video captured by a witness and obtained by NBC 7 showed flames shooting from the home as firefightes arrived.

According to officials, two of the residents, including a little girl, were taken to a local hospital with burns to their arms and legs. As of Saturday morning, those victims had been released from the hospital.

Investigators said at least one member of the family had awakened to the smell of burning plastic, but dismissed it and fell back asleep. Soon, the fire sparked.

Officials said the blaze started near a front wall of the unit, next to the front door, which is how the trapped family members escaped.

A neighbor who spoke with the family said the flames may have originated from an outlet.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said a total of 49 emergency personnel helped respond to the apartment fire. Fire investigators have not yet released an official cause of the fire.