'You Watch Too Much Movies': ICE Agent Tells Woman Asking for Warrant

An ICE raid of a home in National City was captured on video.

Dramatic video showed immigration agents storming a National City home with a riot shield marked "police" as they arrested a father of five wanted on a federal warrant.

Brianna Alonso refused to let the federal agents inside of the family’s home at 43rd and Delta streets until they showed her the warrant.

In the video given exclusively to Telemundo 20, you can hear Alonso on the phone with a legal assistance hotline saying in English that there are five children in the home.

She repeatedly asked the ICE officers to show her the paperwork or the warrant.

At one point, one of the agents tells Alonso, “You’ve been watching too much movies.”

He continues as officers opened a metal door with a crowbar, “We will show you the order once we finish.”

Parts of the incident were recorded by Hernandez's 11-year-old daughter who was inside the house, as well as neighbors filming from outside.

The agents waited outside for three hours, before going in to arrest Alberto Alonso Hernandez. Officials say the suspect had several deportations, expulsions and charges of domestic violence

NBC 7 reached out a spokesperson for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

We were told agents had an arrest warrant from a federal judge, and the man had previous charges for domestic violence and a previous deportation.

As far as the actions taken by officers, ICE said the agent's in Tuesday's raid followed the agency's training protocols.

ICE told Telemundo 20 that this was a complicated situation and the intervention of the neighbors complicated the operation.

The ACLU of Southern California has published a guide for anyone who is confronted by immigration agents at the door. The guide advises the resident not to open the door, and to ask to see a warrant.

You can read the guidelines on the ACLU Southern California website or on the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties website.



