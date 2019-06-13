A Northern California woman has returned to San Diego in hopes of finding her son, who has been missing for nine months from Pacific Beach. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has more. (Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019)

A Northern California woman, the mother of a missing San Diego State University graduate, returned to Pacific Beach on Wednesday to hand out flyers a year after her son's disappearance.

Wesley Billingsly reportedly disappeared on June 12, 2018 when the then-24-year-old was staying with various friends in Pacific Beach. On that day, he was supposed to meet up with friends, but never showed up.

Christel Billingsly, of Sacramento, has not given up hope and returned to San Diego on Wednesdsay to renew the search for her son.

"I'm gonna keep searching; I'm gonna keep putting it on the news; I'm gonna keep knocking on doors; I'm gonna keep handing out cards; I'm gonna keep posting it on Facebook," Christel Billingsly said.

Since his disappearance, Wesley Billingsly hasn’t called, texted, or posted to social media, which his mother said is far from the norm.

In March, the San Diego Police Department found Wesley Billingsly’s black Ford Expedition abandoned on a city street in the South Bay. Inside the truck, detectives discovered some of Wesley Billingsly’s personal belongings but the 25-year-old was nowhere to be found.

Christel Billingsly has returned to San Diego several times since her son's disappearance to post countless flyers around Pacific Beach.

SDPD has had little clues or leads in the case.

Christel Billingsly has offered up to a $3,000 reward for any information on Wesley Billingsly’s whereabouts.

“I was asking people to come forward out of the goodness of their hearts but I guess that doesn’t work, so I put money on it hoping someone would want the money and just tell me where he is,” Christel Billingsly told NBC 7 in August 2018. “I need to know what happened to him. Somebody knows.”

Wesley Billingsly graduated from San Diego State University in 2016, according to his mother. After school, he moved back home to Sacramento for a short time before returning to San Diego. Christel Billingsly said San Diego had become Wesley's home and is where his heart is.

Anyone with information on Wesley Billingsly’s whereabouts is asked to contact SDPD at (619) 531-2277.