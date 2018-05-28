A driver led officers on a high-speed pursuit on an El Cajon freeway before making a U-turn, traveling the wrong way and causing a crash at an exit in El Cajon Monday.

An officer attempted to pull over a speeding driver on the freeway Monday morning but the driver did not stop, the El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) said.

The driver led officers on westbound I-8 and at some point made a U-turn on the freeway. ECPD stopped pursuing the vehicle when it began traveling the wrong way on I-8.

The driver exited the freeway at West Main Street in El Cajon and crashed, ECPD said.

Two cars were being hoisted onto tow trucks at the scene of the crash.

It was not clear if anyone was injured.

ECPD said a man and a woman were taken into custody and there were no outstanding suspects.

No other information was available.

