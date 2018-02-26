A wrong-way driver caused a deadly crash on Interstate 8 where the freeway intersects with Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol officers said.

A driver in a silver 2000 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 when he collided head-on with another car.

CHP officers say they believe he entered the freeway heading in the wrong direction at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.



As the Jetta entered the connector with northbound I-5, it collided with a blue Toyota Camry traveling from northbound I-5 to I-8.

Soon after, an oncoming Jeep Cherokee crashed into the Camry.



The wrong-way driver was killed, CHP officers said. He was identified as a 35-year-old San Diego man.

Two women in the Camry were taken to two nearby hospitals with what are described as serious injuries. The driver, a 22-year-old Santee woman, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital. The passenger, a 36-year-old El Cajon woman, was taken to UCSD Hospital.