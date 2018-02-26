Wrong-Way Driver Dies in Collision at I-5/I-8 Connector: CHP - NBC 7 San Diego
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Winter Storm Warning Issued for San Diego...
logo_sd_2x

Wrong-Way Driver Dies in Collision at I-5/I-8 Connector: CHP

By Liberty Zabala and R. Stickney

Published at 5:48 AM PST on Feb 26, 2018 | Updated at 7:45 AM PST on Feb 26, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Dies in Wrong-Way Crash at I-8/I-5 Connector

    (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

    A wrong-way driver caused a deadly crash on Interstate 8 where the freeway intersects with Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol officers said.

    A driver in a silver 2000 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 when he collided head-on with another car. 

    CHP officers say they believe he entered the freeway heading in the wrong direction at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

    As the Jetta entered the connector with northbound I-5, it collided with a blue Toyota Camry traveling from northbound I-5 to I-8.  

    Soon after, an oncoming Jeep Cherokee crashed into the Camry. 

    The wrong-way driver was killed, CHP officers said. He was identified as a 35-year-old San Diego man.

    Two women in the Camry were taken to two nearby hospitals with what are described as serious injuries. The driver, a 22-year-old Santee woman, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital. The passenger, a 36-year-old El Cajon woman, was taken to UCSD Hospital.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices