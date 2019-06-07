Wrong-Way Driver Caused PCH Crash That Killed Motorcyclist: CHP - NBC 7 San Diego
Wrong-Way Driver Caused PCH Crash That Killed Motorcyclist: CHP

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Motorcycle Rider Dies in Collision on Pacific Highway

     Video from the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision with a vehicle traveling on Pacific Highway near Intestate 5 in the Midtown area of San Diego on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

    (Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019)

    A crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Pacific Coast Highway in Midtown was caused by a wrong-way driver, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Friday. 

    The 44-year-old motorcyclist was exiting northbound Interstate 5 to Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning when he was struck by a Toyota Camry heading the wrong direction, CHP officer Jake Sanchez said. 

    The driver was lost at the time and made an illegal U-turn onto the on-ramp whick would have led him onto I-5, Sanchez said. 

    The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Sanchez said their investigators were still working to determine if any charges will be filed against the wrong-way driver. 

    At the time of the crash, the CHP Sgt. Brent Lowry said it appeared to be "a tragic accident."

    He added that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.

    There were no injuries to the driver of the car.

    The off-ramp was blocked while the collision was under investigation and traffic along Pacific Highway was closed between Sassafras Street and W Washington Street. 

