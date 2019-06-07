A crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Pacific Coast Highway in Midtown was caused by a wrong-way driver, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Friday.
The 44-year-old motorcyclist was exiting northbound Interstate 5 to Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning when he was struck by a Toyota Camry heading the wrong direction, CHP officer Jake Sanchez said.
The driver was lost at the time and made an illegal U-turn onto the on-ramp whick would have led him onto I-5, Sanchez said.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sanchez said their investigators were still working to determine if any charges will be filed against the wrong-way driver.
At the time of the crash, the CHP Sgt. Brent Lowry said it appeared to be "a tragic accident."
He added that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.
There were no injuries to the driver of the car.