Video from the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision with a vehicle traveling on Pacific Highway near Intestate 5 in the Midtown area of San Diego on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

A crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Pacific Coast Highway in Midtown was caused by a wrong-way driver, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Friday.

The 44-year-old motorcyclist was exiting northbound Interstate 5 to Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning when he was struck by a Toyota Camry heading the wrong direction, CHP officer Jake Sanchez said.

The driver was lost at the time and made an illegal U-turn onto the on-ramp whick would have led him onto I-5, Sanchez said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanchez said their investigators were still working to determine if any charges will be filed against the wrong-way driver.

At the time of the crash, the CHP Sgt. Brent Lowry said it appeared to be "a tragic accident."

He added that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.

There were no injuries to the driver of the car.

The off-ramp was blocked while the collision was under investigation and traffic along Pacific Highway was closed between Sassafras Street and W Washington Street.