A wrong-way driver led officers on a pursuit on southbound Interstate 5 Tuesday before officers used what is known as a PIT maneuver to end the chase near an elementary school in Otay Mesa.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with body damage for driving the wrong way on J Street in Chula Vista at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the driver refused to stop, according to CHP.

The driver hopped onto southbound Interstate 5 and traveled for about 5 miles before exiting on Coronado Avenue and headed eastbound towards Otay Mesa West, CHP said.

The driver made several turns and eventually came head-to-head with a patrol officer near Los Altos Elementary School near Del Sol Boulevard.

That’s when the CHP officer used what is called a PIT-maneuver -- pushing the side of the patrol vehicle into the moving vehicle -- to bring the car to a halt.

The driver was taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle, CHP found a case of beer on the passenger’s seat. It was not clear if the driver was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.