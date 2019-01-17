Wright Returns, USD Tops Portland by 11

The Toreros got one of their stars back, and it showed.

Isaiah Wright returned to the lineup for the first time since their December 23rd showdown with Drake, and scored 11 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists.

San Diego coasted to a 16-3 start, en route to a 76-55 win.

The Toreros did it without two starters – Olin Carter and Alex Floresca.

Jose Martinez helped fill the void left by Floresca’s absence, contributing a team high 15 points off the bench. Isiaiah Pineiro put up his sixth double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

USD stays on the road this weekend, visiting Saint Mary’s Saturday at 6 p.m.