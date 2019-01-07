Would-Be Carjacker Has Trouble Starting High-Tech Hybrid Car

An early morning carjacking was foiled because a low-tech thief was unable to steal a high-tech car.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when suspect Robert Bustillos took his position in the front a 7-Eleven in the Midway District.

Seconds later, the victim exits the store with a coffee and an energy drink. Police say Bustillos started a conversation with the victim. Then about a minute later, Bustillos, who allegedly had a gun, told the victim to hand over his keys and phone.

The victim surrendered both items without argument, then walked back in the convenient store and locked the doors behind him.

Bustillos got in his car, but never pulled away. That’s because the would-be carjacker didn't know how to start the Chevy Volt Hybrid.

"He's stupid because he's not going to go anywhere. They are going to catch him anyway," the store owner told NBC 7.

Frustrated after multiple attempts, the suspect threw the keys and made his escape on foot.

He didn’t get far, though. He was arrested just six blocks away.

Police say Bustillos has been charged with carjacking and robbery.