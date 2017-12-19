World-Premiere Musical 'Diana' Lands at La Jolla Playhouse

A new musical about the beloved Princess of Wales -- "Diana" -- will have its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse as part of the 2018-2019 season, the theater has announced.

Tony Award-winning Director and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley is set to direct the musical. Ashley most recently won a Tony Award for directing "Come From Away," a La Jolla Playhouse-born musical playing on Broadway.

Bon Jovi keyboardist and composer David Bryan and composer/lyricist and Joe DiPietro collaborated on the book, lyrics and music. The pair is best known for Tony Award-winning "Memphis", a La Jolla Playhouse-born musical that later made its way to Broadway.

The show, set in 1981, will focus on the royal marriage of the Princess of Wales and what comes next for the 20-year-old bride, beloved by many.

“One of the best things about La Jolla Playhouse is the way it serves as an artistic home to which amazing artists return again and again to develop their work,” said Ashley in a statement. “Among my favorite long-time collaborators are Joe DiPietro and David Bryan – their new musical brings to the stage one of the greatest cultural icons in modern history, and I can’t wait to share it with Playhouse audiences next season.”



The show will join four previously announced plays for the 2018-2019 season: the world premieres of Robert Askins’ "The Squirrels," Lindsey Ferrentino’s "The Year to Come," Will Power’s "Seize the King," as well as the west coast premiere of Martyna Majok’s "queens."

At the moment, tickets for the upcoming season are only available through a subscription purchase. Visit their website or call (858) 550-1010 for information.

Performances dates and the final production of the season will be announced soon.