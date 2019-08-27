Wonderfront Announces More Acts, Daily Lineups

In June, the mystery of what exactly Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival's inaugural lineup would be was revealed with a massive phase one announcement. With local luminaries Tony Hawk, Trevor Hoffman and Rob Machado onboard as brand ambassadors, the roster unveiling didn't disappoint as huge music acts, one after another, were rattled off during a big downtown press conference.
Spread across more than seven stages along the city's waterfront, Wonderfront (which takes place Nov. 22-24) will feature San Diego stars Slightly Stoopid as well as indie/electronic pop acts MGMT, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Walk the Moon and X Ambassadors; R&B/hip-hop icons Miguel, Vince Staples, Tyga and Busta Rhymes; Latinx artists Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Los Angeles Azules, Ximena Sariñana and Victoria La Mala; EDM juggernauts Big Gigantic, 3LAU, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike; punk rockers Pennywise, X, Suicidal Tendencies and the Vandals; reggaeton specialists Don Omar and Nicky Jam, and many others.
With anticipation for the multi-stage, multi-day event at an all-time high, organizers are once again whetting our whistle by formally announcing round #2 of the festival's performers -- along with its daily lineups.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, Wonderfront grew to more than 95 artists with the addition of Guitar Legends 3 (featuring an all-star band of surprise guests -- previous concerts have featured Billy Gibbons, Dave Navarro, Robby Krieger, Joe Bonamassa, Stephen Stills and others), Migos, J.I.D., Jhay Cortez, Khea, Wild Belle, Gioli & Assia, Grandma, Jesse Baez, Banda Tierra Brava, Los Crecidos, Seis en Linea, Cydeways, Glades and Brewfish.
Already one of San Diego's most adventuruous lineups, Wonderfront got even more delightfullly diverse. Bask in the eclectism, folks. Check out the festival's daily lineups below and plan accordingly. Tickets are available here.
Friday, Nov. 22
- Miguel
- Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals
- Don Omar
- Big Gigantic
- Lil Baby
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- X Ambassadors
- Amine
- CNCO
- Pepper
- Parquet Courts
- Earthgang
- Bad Suns
- Duckwrth
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Ximena Sarinana
- Cofresi
- Gioli & Assia
- Earthless
- The Schizophonics
- Banda Tierra Brava
- Los Crecidos
- Seis en Linea
Saturday, Nov. 23
- Migos
- Slightly Stoopid
- Nicky Jam
- MGMT
- Vince Staples
- Zion & Lennox
- Phantogram
- STS9
- Bob Moses
- Thievery Corporation
- Flatbush Zombies
- Pennywise
- J.I.D.
- Reykon
- Common Kings
- The Knocks
- Tokimonsta
- Bryce Vine
- Jhay Cortez
- Grandson
- Alice Merton
- Fakear
- Boombox
- Goldfish
- The Vandals
- Allie X
- DJ Z-Trip
- Wild Belle
- Andy Frasco & the U.N.
- Chesca
- Marie Monti
- Capyac
- Wild Prxfits
- Steve Fulton
- Henry & the Invisibles
- The Routine
- Jordan Hollywood
- Grandma
- Jesse Baez
- Brewfish
Sunday, Nov. 24
- Guitar Legends 3 featuring surprise guests
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- Los Angeles Azules
- Tucanes de Tijuana
- Walk the Moon
- Tyga
- Lil Dicky
- Big Wild
- Busta Rhymes
- Tribal Seeds
- Manchester Orchestra
- 3LAU
- Banda Los Sebastianes
- Jonas Blue
- Hippo Campus
- Suicidal Tendencies
- X
- Moon Taxi
- Bas
- Grace Vanderwaal
- Khea
- Japanese Breakfast
- Broods
- English Beat
- DJ Z-Trip
- Chrome Sparks
- Sunsquabi
- Diamante Electrico
- Donna Missal
- Ghost Light
- Victoria La Mala
- Sodown
- Exmag
- Haddon Cord
- Cydeways
- Glades
- Rob Machado & Friends