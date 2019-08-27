Wonderfront Announces More Acts, Daily Lineups

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Migos at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In June, the mystery of what exactly Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival's inaugural lineup would be was revealed with a massive phase one announcement. With local luminaries Tony Hawk, Trevor Hoffman and Rob Machado onboard as brand ambassadors, the roster unveiling didn't disappoint as huge music acts, one after another, were rattled off during a big downtown press conference.

Spread across more than seven stages along the city's waterfront, Wonderfront (which takes place Nov. 22-24) will feature San Diego stars Slightly Stoopid as well as indie/electronic pop acts MGMT, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Walk the Moon and X Ambassadors; R&B/hip-hop icons Miguel, Vince Staples, Tyga and Busta Rhymes; Latinx artists Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Los Angeles Azules, Ximena Sariñana and Victoria La Mala; EDM juggernauts Big Gigantic, 3LAU, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike; punk rockers Pennywise, X, Suicidal Tendencies and the Vandals; reggaeton specialists Don Omar and Nicky Jam, and many others.

With anticipation for the multi-stage, multi-day event at an all-time high, organizers are once again whetting our whistle by formally announcing round #2 of the festival's performers -- along with its daily lineups.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, Wonderfront grew to more than 95 artists with the addition of Guitar Legends 3 (featuring an all-star band of surprise guests -- previous concerts have featured Billy Gibbons, Dave Navarro, Robby Krieger, Joe Bonamassa, Stephen Stills and others), Migos, J.I.D., Jhay Cortez, Khea, Wild Belle, Gioli & Assia, Grandma, Jesse Baez, Banda Tierra Brava, Los Crecidos, Seis en Linea, Cydeways, Glades and Brewfish.

Already one of San Diego's most adventuruous lineups, Wonderfront got even more delightfullly diverse. Bask in the eclectism, folks. Check out the festival's daily lineups below and plan accordingly. Tickets are available here.

Friday, Nov. 22

Miguel

Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals

Don Omar

Big Gigantic

Lil Baby

Michael Franti & Spearhead

X Ambassadors

Amine

CNCO

Pepper

Parquet Courts

Earthgang

Bad Suns

Duckwrth

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Ximena Sarinana

Cofresi

Gioli & Assia

Earthless

The Schizophonics

Banda Tierra Brava

Los Crecidos

Seis en Linea

Saturday, Nov. 23

Migos

Slightly Stoopid

Nicky Jam

MGMT

Vince Staples

Zion & Lennox

Phantogram

STS9

Bob Moses

Thievery Corporation

Flatbush Zombies

Pennywise

J.I.D.

Reykon

Common Kings

The Knocks

Tokimonsta

Bryce Vine

Jhay Cortez

Grandson

Alice Merton

Fakear

Boombox

Goldfish

The Vandals

Allie X

DJ Z-Trip

Wild Belle

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Chesca

Marie Monti

Capyac

Wild Prxfits

Steve Fulton

Henry & the Invisibles

The Routine

Jordan Hollywood

Grandma

Jesse Baez

Brewfish

Sunday, Nov. 24