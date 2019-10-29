Wonderfront Announces Festival Set Times

With the inaugural Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival right around the corner, attendees may be curious about how they're going to spend their time. Well, wonder no more: Festival organizers have just announced daily set times for its Nov. 22-24 lineups.
More than 90 acts are scheduled across seven main stages and five "activation" stages along the San Diego waterfront, and festivalgoers will have their work cut out if they're thinking of hopping between 'em. Three stages are located at Embarcadero Marina Park North, three at Seaport Village, one at Hilton Bayfront Park, one at Ruocco Park, two at Broadway Pier, and one each aboard the California Princess, California Spirit and Marietta Boat.
Wonderfront officially kicks off with local electro-pop group Twin Ritual aboard the Marietta Boat at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, while the main stage action begins with Cofresi in Seaport Village at 3:30 p.m. The night's headliners -- Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Miguel and Don Omar -- all perform from 8:45-10 p.m. on their respective main stages. Gioli & Assia keep the party going at Broadway Pier from 10 p.m. to midnight. [For Friday's full set times, go here]
Saturday (Nov. 23) gets into action a bit earlier, with Henry & the Invisibles (Embarcadero North) and Wild Prxfits (Seaport Village) starting things off at 11:45 a.m. Again, three of the night's headliners -- MGMT, Migos, and Zion & Lennox -- perform from 8:45-10 p.m., while Boombox starts at 8:55 p.m. For clubbers, DJ Z-Trip performs from 10 p.m. to midnight at Broadway Pier. [For Saturday's full set times, go here]
To wrap up the fest, Sunday (Nov. 24) kick off with Haddon Cord (Embarcadero North) and Exmag (Seaport Village) at 11:45 a.m. and close out with Guitar Legends 3 (ft. Steve Lukather, Nancy Wilson, Billy Gibbons and Charlie Starr) at 8:30 p.m., both Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Los Angeles Azules at 8:45 p.m., and Ghost Light at 8:55 p.m. The fest ends at 10 p.m. with the exception of the Marietta Boat, which calls it a night with Francesco DeMeo at 10:45 p.m. [For Sunday's full set times, go here]
Doors on Friday open at 3:15 p.m. at Seaport Village and Embarcadero North, while the fest's other venues open at 3:30 p.m. Doors for Saturday and Sunday open at 11:30 a.m. for Seaport Village and Embarcadero North, and 11:45 a.m. for the other venues.
With local luminaries Tony Hawk, Trevor Hoffman and Rob Machado onboard as brand ambassadors, Wonderfront's June roster unveiling didn't disappoint as huge music acts, one after another, were rattled off during a big downtown press conference. On Aug. 27, phase two was announced, which grew the lineup to more than 95 artists.
Tickets are available here (three-day general admission passes start at $239 and single-day tickets start at $79 each).
Friday, Nov. 22
- Miguel
- Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals
- Don Omar
- STS9
- Lil Baby
- Alice Merton
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- X Ambassadors
- Amine
- CNCO
- Pepper
- Parquet Courts
- Earthgang
- Bad Suns
- Duckwrth
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Ximena Sarinana
- Cofresi
- Gioli & Assia
- The Schizophonics
- Banda Tierra Brava
- Los Crecidos
- Seis en Linea
- Christian James Hand
- Twin Ritual
- The Slashes
- Band of Gringos
- Finn McCool
- Aaron Wolf
- Erick Diaz & Heart Attak
- GMRF & Brett Bodley
- Bianca Armendariz & DJ Qooleekid
- Bulevar Escarga
- San Diego Latin Jazz Collective
- XP
Saturday, Nov. 23
- Migos
- Slightly Stoopid
- Nicky Jam
- MGMT
- Big Gigantic
- Vince Staples
- Zion & Lennox
- Phantogram
- Bob Moses
- Thievery Corporation
- Flatbush Zombies
- Pennywise
- J.I.D.
- Reykon
- Common Kings
- The Knocks
- Tokimonsta
- Bryce Vine
- Jhay Cortez
- Grandson
- Fakear
- Boombox
- Goldfish
- The Vandals
- Allie X
- DJ Z-Trip
- Wild Belle
- Andy Frasco & the U.N.
- Chesca
- Marie Monti
- Capyac
- Wild Prxfits
- Steve Fulton
- Henry & the Invisibles
- The Routine
- The Mattson 2
- Jordan Hollywood
- Grandma
- Jesse Baez
- Brewfish
- Christian James Hand
- J. Scott Bergman
- Jesse Ray Smith
- Dane Amar
- E-ROC & Refugio Chavez
- Timothy Smith & Jay Savi
- DJ Qooleekid & DJ Pacman
- Juanito Ayala
- Jimmy & Enrique
- Beatnick
- Dyanamiq
- Tony Hawk's HuckJam
Sunday, Nov. 24
- Guitar Legends 3 (ft. Billy Gibbons, Nancy Wilson, Steve Lukather, Charlie Starr)
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- Los Angeles Azules
- Tucanes de Tijuana
- Walk the Moon
- Tyga
- Lil Dicky
- Big Wild
- Busta Rhymes
- Tribal Seeds
- Manchester Orchestra
- 3LAU
- Banda Los Sebastianes
- Jonas Blue
- Hippo Campus
- Suicidal Tendencies
- X
- Donavon Frankenreiter
- Moon Taxi
- Bas
- Grace Vanderwaal
- Khea
- Japanese Breakfast
- Broods
- English Beat
- DJ Z-Trip
- Chrome Sparks
- Sunsquabi
- Frankie J
- Donna Missal
- Ghost Light
- Victoria La Mala
- Sodown
- Exmag
- Haddon Cord
- Cydeways
- Jesus Mendoza
- Glades
- Rob Machado & Friends
- Lindsey Perry
- Ryan Hiller
- Cambrian Shores
- Burlap the Sac
- Francesco DeMeo
- Timmy Curran
- San Diego Latin Collective
- Rocio la Dama de la Cumbia
- Jay Savi
- Beatnick
- Christian James Hand
- Tony Hawk's HuckJam