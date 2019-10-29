Wonderfront Announces Festival Set Times

With the inaugural Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival right around the corner, attendees may be curious about how they're going to spend their time. Well, wonder no more: Festival organizers have just announced daily set times for its Nov. 22-24 lineups.

More than 90 acts are scheduled across seven main stages and five "activation" stages along the San Diego waterfront, and festivalgoers will have their work cut out if they're thinking of hopping between 'em. Three stages are located at Embarcadero Marina Park North, three at Seaport Village, one at Hilton Bayfront Park, one at Ruocco Park, two at Broadway Pier, and one each aboard the California Princess, California Spirit and Marietta Boat.

Wonderfront officially kicks off with local electro-pop group Twin Ritual aboard the Marietta Boat at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, while the main stage action begins with Cofresi in Seaport Village at 3:30 p.m. The night's headliners -- Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Miguel and Don Omar -- all perform from 8:45-10 p.m. on their respective main stages. Gioli & Assia keep the party going at Broadway Pier from 10 p.m. to midnight. [For Friday's full set times, go here]

Saturday (Nov. 23) gets into action a bit earlier, with Henry & the Invisibles (Embarcadero North) and Wild Prxfits (Seaport Village) starting things off at 11:45 a.m. Again, three of the night's headliners -- MGMT, Migos, and Zion & Lennox -- perform from 8:45-10 p.m., while Boombox starts at 8:55 p.m. For clubbers, DJ Z-Trip performs from 10 p.m. to midnight at Broadway Pier. [For Saturday's full set times, go here]

To wrap up the fest, Sunday (Nov. 24) kick off with Haddon Cord (Embarcadero North) and Exmag (Seaport Village) at 11:45 a.m. and close out with Guitar Legends 3 (ft. Steve Lukather, Nancy Wilson, Billy Gibbons and Charlie Starr) at 8:30 p.m., both Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Los Angeles Azules at 8:45 p.m., and Ghost Light at 8:55 p.m. The fest ends at 10 p.m. with the exception of the Marietta Boat, which calls it a night with Francesco DeMeo at 10:45 p.m. [For Sunday's full set times, go here]

Doors on Friday open at 3:15 p.m. at Seaport Village and Embarcadero North, while the fest's other venues open at 3:30 p.m. Doors for Saturday and Sunday open at 11:30 a.m. for Seaport Village and Embarcadero North, and 11:45 a.m. for the other venues.

With local luminaries Tony Hawk, Trevor Hoffman and Rob Machado onboard as brand ambassadors, Wonderfront's June roster unveiling didn't disappoint as huge music acts, one after another, were rattled off during a big downtown press conference. On Aug. 27, phase two was announced, which grew the lineup to more than 95 artists.

Tickets are available here (three-day general admission passes start at $239 and single-day tickets start at $79 each).

Friday, Nov. 22

Miguel

Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals

Don Omar

STS9

Lil Baby

Alice Merton

Michael Franti & Spearhead

X Ambassadors

Amine

CNCO

Pepper

Parquet Courts

Earthgang

Bad Suns

Duckwrth

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Ximena Sarinana

Cofresi

Gioli & Assia

The Schizophonics

Banda Tierra Brava

Los Crecidos

Seis en Linea

Christian James Hand

Twin Ritual

The Slashes

Band of Gringos

Finn McCool

Aaron Wolf

Erick Diaz & Heart Attak

GMRF & Brett Bodley

Bianca Armendariz & DJ Qooleekid

Bulevar Escarga

San Diego Latin Jazz Collective

XP

Saturday, Nov. 23

Migos

Slightly Stoopid

Nicky Jam

MGMT

Big Gigantic

Vince Staples

Zion & Lennox

Phantogram

Bob Moses

Thievery Corporation

Flatbush Zombies

Pennywise

J.I.D.

Reykon

Common Kings

The Knocks

Tokimonsta

Bryce Vine

Jhay Cortez

Grandson

Fakear

Boombox

Goldfish

The Vandals

Allie X

DJ Z-Trip

Wild Belle

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Chesca

Marie Monti

Capyac

Wild Prxfits

Steve Fulton

Henry & the Invisibles

The Routine

The Mattson 2

Jordan Hollywood

Grandma

Jesse Baez

Brewfish

Christian James Hand

J. Scott Bergman

Jesse Ray Smith

Dane Amar

E-ROC & Refugio Chavez

Timothy Smith & Jay Savi

DJ Qooleekid & DJ Pacman

Juanito Ayala

Jimmy & Enrique

Beatnick

Dyanamiq

Tony Hawk's HuckJam

Sunday, Nov. 24