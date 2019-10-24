A North Park woman wants to halt distracting driving in her community. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has more. (Published 23 minutes ago)

One part of North Park has become notorious for distracted driving.

El Cajon Boulevard and 30th Street count for nearly 200 tickets given out so far in 2019.

“I feel like I’ve made so many accommodations to protect myself. I just want drivers to follow the laws that are clearly out there for everybody’s safety,” said North Park resident Harmony Johnson.

A brain injury left Johnson using a wheelchair, and that’s her main form of transportation to get around town.

Distracted Driving Citations Down in San Diego

New data from SDPD shows Garnet Avenue as the biggest hotspot for distracted driving citations. NBC 7's Alex Presha investigates. (Published Monday, Oct. 21, 2019)

She told NBC 7 that every day that she’s out, her anxiety is through the roof because people are just not paying attention to pedestrians on the roads.

She said that she’s constantly worried -- especially when she’s traveling with her young daughter.

“I’m not trying to attack people or say that they’re deliberately out there trying to run people over. However, there has to be a sense of accountability when you’re getting behind a wheel of a car because of how powerful they are,” Johnson said.

Texting on your cell phone while you’re driving is not only dangerous for yourself and everyone around you, it can also be pretty costly.

If authorities catch you, you’re looking at about a $150 ticket, and it just goes up from there.