Woman's Body Found at Aliso Creek Rest Area

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    A woman's body was found Tuesday in the bathroom at a rest area near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. 

    California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were called to the Aliso Creek Rest Area off Interstate 5 just after 5:30 a.m.

    The woman, a senior who may have been a transient, had no obvious signs or trauma, according to SDSO. Officials said it does not appear the death was suspicious in nature.

    The bathroom area remained taped off as law enforcement officers investigated.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

