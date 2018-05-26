Woman's Attack Consistent With Blunt Force Trauma: CVPD

A woman with multiple injuries to her face was found at the intersection of Broadway and F Street in Chula Vista Friday evening around 9:15 p.m., Chula Vista police (CVPD) confirmed.

The victim, whose face was swollen and bleeding, told investigators she lost consciousness during the attack and could not provide too many details.

Investigators say the woman’s injuries are consistent with a blunt force attack.

The woman was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time.







