East Village Hit-and-Run Leaves Woman With Broken Legs and Pelvis - NBC 7 San Diego
East Village Hit-and-Run Leaves Woman With Broken Legs and Pelvis

Police said the suspect's vehicle was last seen heading northbound on 11th Avenue.

By Christina Bravo

    San Diego police lights

    Police are searching for a driver who hit a woman as she crossed an East Village street with a wheelchair early Saturday, leaving her with several broken bones.

    The 47-year-old woman was crossing the roadway near the intersection of Park Boulevard and F Street just before 4 a.m. when a westbound vehicle, possibly a gray or silver Honda, struck her and drove away, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Tony Martinez said.

    The collision left the woman with two broken legs and a broken pelvis. As of 11 a.m., her condition was unknown.

    Police said the suspect's vehicle was last seen heading northbound on 11th Avenue. At this point, there is no description of the driver.

    SDPD's Traffic Division is handling the investigation. No other information was immediately available.

    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

