Woman in Right Place at Right Time Helps Victims of Fiery Crash in National City

The fiery crash happened in National City and nine people were injured. The victims are being treated in the UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest for burn injuries, all are expected to survive. NBC 7's Melissa Adan spoke to a witness who was close to the scene at the time the crash happened. (Published 4 hours ago)

All Victims Expected to Survive After Fiery Crash on the I-5 in National City

A woman who rushed to help the victims of a three-car crash on Interstate 5 in National City Monday told NBC 7 she was just in the right place at the right time.

Nine people, including a child, were injured in the crash. All three vehicles burst into flames after the collision.

National City Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Beveradge said that access to the victims was difficult because of rush hour traffic. Luckily for firefighters and medics, and a few of the victims, Daniella Casteneda didn't hesitate.

Casteneda was working at nearby Club 13 Bar and Grill when someone dropped a father and son off in front of the bar. The man and child were both hurt in the crash but weren't taken to the hospital.

Child Burned, 8 Adults Injured in Fiery Crash on I-5 in National City

Firefighters said the victims were hard to reach because the crash happened in the midst of rush hour traffic. (Published Monday, July 1, 2019)

The crash happened near Main Street at around 6:45 p.m. The CHP said a stalled pickup truck may have caused the collisions.

Casteneda said the boy had burns on his body and his father was pacing the sidewalk in disbelief. She said her maternal instincts kicked in and she called for help.

"Because I'm a mom and I was worried for the boy, but I was working and trying to help," she said.

According to NCFD, seven of the nine people injured suffered major injuries. Five of the patients, including the child, suffered burn injuries.

The adults were transported to UC San Diego Hospital and the child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital, NCFD said.

The CHP says all of the victims are expected to survive.

Crash Sends Cars Up In Flames on I-5 in National City

(Published Monday, July 1, 2019)

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.