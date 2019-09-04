A woman reported a man in a black ski mask shoved her to the ground and stole her purse on Tuesday night.

She was leaving work around 9:15 p.m. at the Islands restaurant located at 2255 Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista.

A man approached her in the parking lot between Chase Bank and Islands. She said he pushed her to the ground and stole her purse. She was not injured.

Chula Vista Police reported he drove away in a silver sedan driven by a different person.

No other information was available.

