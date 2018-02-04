Police are on the lookout for a man who exposed himself to a woman who was walking her dog in University Heights on Tuesday.

Lynne Manner was walking in her neighborhood near Madison Avenue and Rhode Island Street when a man sitting in a dark gold sedan car stopped her to ask where the nearest gas station was, she told NBC 7.

"I kind of leaned down to look through the window and I noticed some activity," Manner said. "I had to do a double take."

Manner said the man was touching himself. She called him a jerk and immediately walked away, too alarmed to look back.

The man took off.

"It creeped me out; it freaked me out," Manner said. "And then when I thought about it later, it upset me."

Manner doesn’t remember what the man looked like, other than he had brown hair and he appeared to be average height. She does, however, remember the distinct color of his car, which she describes as an old, dark gold color.

A police report was filed and SDPD is on the lookout for the vehicle.

Manner wants people to be cautious before talking to strangers, in case this man shows up again.

"Even when somebody has a really nice voice and sounds like there is no problem, sometimes there could be a problem," Manner said.